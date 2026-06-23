The Wait Is Over: Everything You Need To Know About GTA 6

Source: NurPhoto / Getty The time has come, after years of delays, the long-awaited GTA 6 finally has a release date. Fans can expect the game to be released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. There has not yet been an official release for the PC version. When do pre-orders begin for GTA 6? Pre-orders begin on June 25, 2026, on digital storefronts and select retailers. TRENDING: BLERD ALERT! Black Celebrity Video Game Voice Actors We Love

How much is GTA 6 going to cost? Rockstar Games has not yet officially revealed the price for GTA 6; however, industry analysts and leaks have suggested a base price ranging from $70-$80 for the standard edition. with a special and collectors edition likely costing anywhere from $100 to $200. It’s said that the official pricing will be finalized when preorders begin on June 25.

What can fans expect from GTA 6? GTA 6 features for the first time a playable female protagonist; players will be able to control a female lead, Lucia, alongside her male counterpart, Jason.

Players will also be able to enjoy an expanded world; the game will heavily feature the vibrant Vice City, alongside a vastly expanded open world state of Leonida, filled with dense urban and rural areas.

Fans can look forward to immersive AI, advanced ragdoll mechanics, and detailed environment interactions such as enterable interiors and upgraded weather systems. It’s rumored that there will be 700+ enterable shops and locations, including nightclubs, motels, restaurants, pawn shops, fully explorable malls, skyscrapers, fast food joints, gun stores, and the Vice City Metro Station. Some other confirmed landmarks include the airport, football stadium, amphitheater, and a large radio tower.

Classic features like partying at clubs, dancing, and enhanced drinking physics are making a return to the open world map.

The wildlife system will be more expansive than ever, featuring alligators, boars, dogs, snakes, flamingos, dolphins, sharks, and more.

The game will also have explorable underwater areas filled with treasures and secrets. TRENDING: The Most Anticipated Video Games Coming in 2026

When it comes to characters and missions There will be two playable protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, marking the first female lead in the series. The duo is romantically involved with a narrative inspired by the infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. Jason and Lucia are caught in a criminal conspiracy and will have to rely on each other to survive. Key supporting characters will include Boobie Ike, Brian Heder, Cal Hampton, DreQuan Priest, Raul Bautista, and The Real Dimez.

Character back story Jason is ex-military with a possible paratrooper background, while Lucia originally lived in Liberty City with fighting skills taught to her by her father. Early in the story, she wears an ankle monitor, but removes it quickly, and it doesn’taffect the gameplay. The couple lives rent-free in the Leonida Keys in exchange for helping Brian collect debts and do local shakedowns. Jason’s special ability will be a slow-motion mode that highlights enemy weak points, while Lucia’sspecial ability will also be slow-motion but focuses on a single shot.

Vehicles and driving features There have been over 200 vehicles confirmed from trailers and leaks. This includes cars, motorcycles, helicopters, planes, and boats.

gamers can expect a mix of returning fan favorite vehicles and many brand new, never-before-seen models with third-person and first-person driving views

Vehicle interiors will be highly detailed, featuring interactive pedals, adjustable steering wheels, rearview mirrors, armrests, seats, and sunvisors.

Vehicles can be purchased through car dealerships and showrooms found throughout the game world. With deep customization, likely with more options

There will also be public transportation that includes a tram system, which players can seamlessly enter and ride.

Weapons and combat GTA 6 will feature a wide range of weapons: handguns, rifles, explosives, melee weapons, and returning fan favorites.

The weapon wheel has been redesigned and now allows players to switch between weapons, gear, and equipmentusing R1 / RB.

Confirmed equipment items include binoculars, body armor, flashlight, food and drink, duffel bags, trauma kits, and more.

New stealth mechanics include crouching; however, the ability to go prone, seen in the 2022 leaks, has been removed from the final build.