Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry Clash Over FIFA's Balogun Decision After USMNT Exit

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Alexi Lalas’ on-air sparring with Zlatan Ibrahimović has become one of the unexpected storylines of FOX Sports’ coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But after the United States men’s national team’s 4-1 Round-of-16 loss to Belgium on Monday, Lalas found himself in another heated exchange—this time with Thierry Henry.

The debate centered on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, who was given a debatable red card during the Americans’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The dismissal initially triggered an automatic suspension for the Belgium match before Trump allegedly made a phone call and FIFA reversed course allowing Balogun to play, a decision that immediately sparked controversy, Newsweek reports.

During FOX’s postgame coverage, Henry said he never believed Balogun deserved the red card but argued FIFA shouldn’t have overturned the suspension.

Lalas quickly challenged that position, repeatedly asking why rescinding the ban was “not right.” Henry insisted the reversal was unfair and suggested it only motivated Belgium.

Lalas then pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo, whose suspension from a World Cup qualifying red card was deferred by FIFA so he wouldn’t miss the tournament.

“So Ronaldo shouldn’t have played in the World Cup either, then?” Lalas asked.

“You say whatever you want to say,” Henry responded. “I’m talking about the Balogun situation.”

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As Henry tried to move the conversation forward, Lalas continued pressing the issue while host Rebecca Lowe attempted to keep the discussion on track. Ibrahimović mostly watched the exchange unfold without jumping in.

Earlier that day, Lalas doubled down on his stance during an appearance on FOX & Friends, saying “America stood up for itself” by fighting to make Balogun available and embracing a “U.S. against the world” mentality.

In the end, the controversy proved irrelevant on the field. Belgium comfortably dispatched the Americans 4-1, eliminating the USMNT from the tournament and extending the nation’s long drought against the Red Devils.

See social media’s reaction to the interaction below.