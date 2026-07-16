Nolan Wells’ Family Met With DA, Agree To Investigate Phone Together 

Source: Wells Family GoFundMe / Screenshot

On Wednesday, Nolan Wells’ family met with Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath and agreed to inspect his phone together.

According to AP, the agreement comes after the family previously alleged that messages on Nolan’s phone had been deleted before they got it back. Ben Crump, the family’s attorney, told reporters that the meeting with McIlrath was largely focused on the investigation process. Crump added that McIlrath agreed to present the evidence before a grand jury once the investigation is concluded.

“The hope is when this is presented to the grand jury, all relevant witnesses and evidence will be presented to them, so we can have a fair and impartial investigation into the death of Nolan Wells,” Crump told reporters. “Our lived experiences tell us that we must question everything, everybody’s role, law enforcement’s role. That is the lived experience as Black people in America.”

Nolan’s phone has been the subject of much intrigue in the early days of the investigation.

From AP:

Family members retrieved his phone from the home of one of Wells’ friends the evening of July 4 after using a locator app to find it. His family said their son was an avid Snapchat user, but there were no posts or messages from the 24 hours or so before they retrieved it.

Crump previously said he planned to hire an expert to determine whether data could be recovered from the phone or social media. Wednesday, he said that process will move forward in cooperation with investigators in the prosecutor’s office.

Rychlak, the law professor, said mutual inspection of evidence between the police and victim’s family is not typical.

“Evidence is secured and not usually shared,” Rychlak said, adding that cooperation between the family and police could speed the investigation.

Nolan Wells was missing after going to a July 4th party with a group of his friends on a barrier island in Mississippi. His friends returned home without him, and Nolan’s mother reported him missing shortly after midnight on July 5. Nolan’s body was found on the beach the following day after a brief search.

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Audio of a 911 call released on Wednesday revealed that the group Nolan went to the island with was experiencing issues with their boat on their return home.

“Hey, we’re at the west tip of Horn, and our bilge pump stopped working. We’re going. We’re sinking. Can you all please come?” the vessel’s operator can be heard saying in the call. “I want to get this boat unsank and towed back.”

The fact that Nolan’s friends returned without him has raised questions over why they left him and what, if any, involvement they may have had in his death. It’s hard not to look at the friends with some degree of skepticism, considering Nolan’s phone was found with them and not on Nolan’s person.

Nolan’s death has been the subject of much national scrutiny, given that Wells was one of the only Black people in a predominantly white space. The mysterious circumstances of Nolan’s death bring to mind the story of Tamla Horsford, a Black woman who died while at a slumber party in which she was the only Black person present.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was quick to announce it didn’t suspect any foul play in Nolan’s death, which has led to calls for an independent investigation. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is helping the family pay for an independent autopsy, and on Wednesday, the Congressional Black Caucus joined the calls for an independent investigation into Nolan’s death.

A memorial will be held for Nolan on Monday. Rev. Al Sharpton will officiate the service, and film producer Tyler Perry has offered to pay for the arrangements. Christine Wonsley, Nolan’s mom, told reporters on Wednesday that she intends for Monday’s funeral to be a celebration of her son’s life. “He would not want us to be sitting around crying and eating, and so what we’re gonna do is kind of have a party to celebrate him,” she said.

SEE ALSO:

Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan

What Happened To Nolan Wells?: 5 Questions We Still Need Answered About His Death

Nolan Wells: Judge Posts Message To Dispel Rumors About Her Son

Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either?

Nolan Wells’ Father Said ‘If You Go With A Group, You Stay With A Group’ — Black Parents Know Exactly What He Meant

Nolan Wells: Judge Ashlee Cole Claims Family Is Getting Death Threats

Nolan Wells’ Family Met With DA, Agree To Investigate Phone Together was originally published on newsone.com