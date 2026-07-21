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Southern Hip Hop Legend DJ Bigga Rankin Dies at 50

Legendary Florida DJ and tastemaker Bigga Rankin has passed away at 50. Read about his legacy and impact on Southern hip hop.

Published on July 21, 2026

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A middle-aged Black man wearing a white jacket with blue and yellow stripes, standing in front of a brick building.

Source: @biggarankin00 / Instagram

The Hip Hop community is mourning the loss of legendary Florida DJ, Promoter and Music Exec Billy “Bigga Rankin” Plummer who passed away Monday, July 20th at the age of 50. Widely regarded as a Godfather of Southern Hip Hop and a cornerstone of Jacksonville’s music scene, Bigga Rankin spent over three decades as a premier tastemaker and mentor, helping major acts like Rick Ross, Plies, T.I, Gucci Mane, Jeezy and Yo Gotti through his epic mixtape series “Real N***a Radio” and A&R for “Think It’s A Game Records.”

Aside his massive influence on the charts and behind the mic, Bigga Ranknin what’s a devoted husband, father and grassroots community advocate through initiatives like the Diamond Awards and his K.I.N.G foundation. An official cause of death has not been disclosed at the moment, but tributes across the music industry, including heartfelt honors from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and Bun B as well as Plies flood our timelines.

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