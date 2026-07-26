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Sir Da Yung OG Reveals Top 10 New Records

POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE JULY 26TH 2026

Published on July 26, 2026
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  • Weekly countdown tracks most popular new songs on Power 107.5 for past 2 months.
  • Includes new heat, Power Summer Classics, and artists performing at local festivals.
  • Listeners can call in to discuss the list with #WordOnTheStreet Sunday Host Sir Da Yung OG.

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG For those who love keeping up with new RECORDS, this is essential listening!

Four portraits of Black entertainers: a man with braids wearing a yellow jacket, a woman with blonde hair wearing blue sunglasses, a man with dreadlocks wearing a blue jacket, and a man with dreadlocks wearing a necklace.

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s the final edition of July, which means we are winding down into the final stretch of the 107 days of Summer!!! it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. And with all the records being celebrated each show, it’s a lineup you don’t want to miss.

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. It’s always exciting to see which RECORDS make the cut each week.

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET’s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075’s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat and lacing you with some Power Summer Classics. The PSC records are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075.

SHOUT OUT LIL WAYNE AND 2 CHAINZ FOR AN ALL-TIME SHOW! THE NEXT AND FINAL STOP ON THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER….ELLA MAI!

Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

NEXT EVENT: Ella Mai – Do You Still Love Me? Tour – August 23, 2026

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!! Let’s see which RECORDS claim the top spots today!

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

10. FUTURE – RADIO

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

9. CHRIS BROWN – 4 EVER (FOREVER REMIX)

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A CINCINATI MUSIC FESTIVAL ARTIST – MARY J BLIDGE – JUST FINE

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

8. BOSSMAN DLOW FT TREY SONGZ – YOU SO PRESSURE

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NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: FETTY WAP – WITH IT OR WHAT?

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

7. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON FT 21 SAVAGE – WTF GOIN

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NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: SYD – CALLIN

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

6. COI LERAY FT ELADIO CARRION – OUTSIDE

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER ARTIST COMING TO THE CITY – ELLA MAI – BOO’D UP

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

5. FUTURE – CALIFORNIA GIRLS

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

4. TYLA – IS IT LOVE

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC JEREMIH – BIRTHDAY S*X

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A CINCINATI MUSIC FESTIVAL ARTIST – PLEASURE P – BOYFRIEND #2

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – RIHANNA – NEEDED ME

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER THROWBACK – LIL MOSEY – BLUEBERRY FAYGO

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

3. T.I. FT SUMMER WALKER – AND WON’T

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

2. FENIX FLEXIN – RUBBERZ

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

1. LIL BABY – DEAD FRESH

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on it at 614-821-1075 or on the Power 1075 app

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