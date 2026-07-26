POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE JULY 26TH 2026

Weekly countdown tracks most popular new songs on Power 107.5 for past 2 months.

Includes new heat, Power Summer Classics, and artists performing at local festivals.

Listeners can call in to discuss the list with #WordOnTheStreet Sunday Host Sir Da Yung OG.

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG For those who love keeping up with new RECORDS, this is essential listening!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s the final edition of July, which means we are winding down into the final stretch of the 107 days of Summer!!! it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. And with all the records being celebrated each show, it’s a lineup you don’t want to miss.

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. It’s always exciting to see which RECORDS make the cut each week.

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET’s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075’s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat and lacing you with some Power Summer Classics. The PSC records are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075.

SHOUT OUT LIL WAYNE AND 2 CHAINZ FOR AN ALL-TIME SHOW! THE NEXT AND FINAL STOP ON THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER….ELLA MAI!

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!! Let’s see which RECORDS claim the top spots today!

10. FUTURE – RADIO

9. CHRIS BROWN – 4 EVER (FOREVER REMIX)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A CINCINATI MUSIC FESTIVAL ARTIST – MARY J BLIDGE – JUST FINE

8. BOSSMAN DLOW FT TREY SONGZ – YOU SO PRESSURE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: FETTY WAP – WITH IT OR WHAT?

7. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON FT 21 SAVAGE – WTF GOIN

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: SYD – CALLIN

6. COI LERAY FT ELADIO CARRION – OUTSIDE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER ARTIST COMING TO THE CITY – ELLA MAI – BOO’D UP

5. FUTURE – CALIFORNIA GIRLS

4. TYLA – IS IT LOVE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC – JEREMIH – BIRTHDAY S*X

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A CINCINATI MUSIC FESTIVAL ARTIST – PLEASURE P – BOYFRIEND #2

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – RIHANNA – NEEDED ME

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER THROWBACK – LIL MOSEY – BLUEBERRY FAYGO

3. T.I. FT SUMMER WALKER – AND WON’T

2. FENIX FLEXIN – RUBBERZ

1. LIL BABY – DEAD FRESH

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on it at 614-821-1075 or on the Power 1075 app