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President Trump Makes Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke At WHCA DInner

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

At the White House Correspondent's Dinner, President Trump's flat jokes landed on Nicki Minaj's struggle twerks.

Published on July 27, 2026
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President Donald Trump spoke at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner this past weekend, delivering jokes flatter than the soles of his hard bottoms. Nicki Minaj was a target of one of the jokes, prompting MAGA Barbie to playfully fire back at the president.

For over an hour, President Trump took to the podium at the WHCA dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, ironically enough, a property he once owned. As some online noted, Trump’s jokes took several tasteless turns with attacks on reporters and weird roasts of members of his Cabinet like Health Secretary Robert Kennedy and others.

When turning his attention to Nicki Minaj, Trump referenced the shooting that took place at April’s WHCA dinner where a shooting reportedly took place. The joke referenced the Queens rapper’s rudimentary twerking skills, and we’ll share the joke just for the sake of it.

“After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, ‘Get down!'” Trump quipped. “Which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking. Can you believe it? She’s the only one that really understood what that meant.”

Womp.

Minaj replied via X with an image of the Chucky doll giving a headcocked stare with the caption reading, “How I’ll be looking @ the President next time I see him.”

Nicki Minaj aligned herself with President Trump, naming herself as the former business mogul’s “number one fan” and appearing alongside him at events. This latest instance proves that The Pinkprint star is deep in the MAGA trenches for reasons that only make sense to her.

Photo: Getty

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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