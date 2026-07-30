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Diddy Has Release Date Moved Up Again To January 2028

Sean "Diddy" Combs will now see an even earlier release from prison according to a report, with January 24, 2028 as the date.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal predicament is still ongoing as he serves his time; however, Combs received some good news recently. In a new report, it was revealed that Diddy had his prison release date moved up yet again, shaving off more time.

TMZ reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs will now be released from prison on January 24, 2028. Earlier reports stated that Combs’ release date from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey was February 23, 2028. He was initially slated to be released in June of 2028, but that was moved back to April.

It hasn’t been revealed why the Bad Boy Records mogul’s time is being shortened. Combs was initially sentenced to 50 months on two counts related to prostitution and interstate transport.

The good news comes amid Diddy being tossed into solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate. As it appears, he came away from the fight unscathed.

Photo: Getty

Diddy Has Release Date Moved Up Again To January 2028 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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