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Shaq Defends LeBron James Against 'Ring Chaser' Critics

Shaquille O'Neal Defends LeBron James Against 'Ring Chaser' Critics After 76ers Move

The Hall of Famer says he made a similar late-career decision with the Celtics, arguing LeBron is chasing greatness—not just another championship ring.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 1
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Shaquille O’Neal will not be tolerating any “LeBron James is a ring chaser” chatter after King James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, and he’s using his own career as proof. 

During an appearance on the July 27 episode of SiriusXM’s The Stephen A. Smith Show, Shaq noted that James picking the Sixers over his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and his former Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors is like Shaq joining the Boston Celtics. 

Towards the end of his career, Shaq signed a two-year veteran minimum contract to team up with Celtic greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett

“It’s funny to me that people that don’t have rings and saying, ‘He’s a ring chaser,’ No. He’s continuing to chase,” O’Neal told Smith around the 10-minute mark. “He’s chasing the chance to continue to be great, to continue to add legacy to his book. Listen, he knows, well he doesn’t really know yet, but you know and I know when this thing is over, it’s over. You can’t come back. Once you retire, once your body says I can’t go no more, it’s over.”

“This guy feels he has two, three more years left,” O’Neal continued. “Why not try to get another championship? I did it. I did it with Boston. After I won three in a row and then won one in Miami, hey, towards the end of my career, let me go play with Paul and KG and be like the fourth guy and rebound and set picks and see if I can win one. And that’s what he’s doing.”

O’Neal played one season with the Boston Celtics, and it proved to be his 19th and final year in the NBA. His time in Boston proved less than memorable as he played in just 37 regular-season games and made just two playoff appearances. 

See the ongoing reactions to James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers below.

Shaquille O'Neal Defends LeBron James Against 'Ring Chaser' Critics After 76ers Move was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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