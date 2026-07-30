Katie Nolan Talks Fanatics Fest, Call of Duty and 'Casuals' Podcast

Source: Activision / Infinity Ward

Fanatics Fest 2026 was by all accounts a success and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 made sure to have a presence alongside all the sports and entertainment vibes. Part of that meant also in the mix was renowned sports analyst and SiriusXM host Katie Nolan, who chatted with CassiusLife.com for a hot minute.

On Saturday, July 18, Nolan moderated a panel that included Inde Navarrette, Peter Berg, and Kevin Durant, which also featured Tyler Bahl, CMO of Activision, and Mark Grigsby, co-studio head of Infinity Ward. The panel offered plenty of insights into the melding of sports and gaming, and was a testament to the Fanatics Fest being a home to both realms.

But importantly, besides just moderating, and podcasting, Nolan picks up the sticks, too. “We all play different things, but everybody has Call of Duty in their diet,” said Nolan. “I’m not good at it, but I like it.”

Worth noting, she’s on the PlayStation 5 and a Celtics fan, who had just traded Jaylen Brown (“I’m not thrilled right now.”).

But back to the melding of pro sports and esports. “I think it’s really interesting how athletes [are always] playing video games,” said Nolan. “Kevin Durant was on the panel with me, and he was saying, ‘I got time.’ It makes perfect sense after coming from these stressful environments to home where they can go to war.”

Source: Activision / Infinity Ward

Figuratively, of course.

Nolan also has her Casuals podcast on SiriusXM, where she talks sports in a chill and accessible manner and occasionally brings on (famed) guests who have included Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Will Ferrell (because The Hawk on Netflix), comedian Ian Lara and the WNBA’s Napheesa Collier.

The title “casual” can be used slanderously on social media to shame ignorant suspect sports takes, but the irony (she’s held hosting gigs on Fox Sports and ESPN) is the point. “We’re trying to grow passions in that direction to help anybody [in] all walks of life be more excited about sports,” explains Nolan. “We’re taking it back. That’s the hope.”

Katie Nolan Talks Fanatics Fest, Call of Duty and 'Casuals' Podcast was originally published on cassiuslife.com