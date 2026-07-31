Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Once Again Doesn’t Miss

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Once Again Doesn’t Miss

Barack Obama has shared his annual summer playlist, and the former president clearly still knows ball.

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

University of Pittsburgh Obama Rally
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Barack Obama has shared his annual summer playlist, and the former president clearly still knows ball.

Featuring 46 songs in total, Obama also took a moment to pay his respects to Fred Hansard, who tragically passed away.

“Here are some of the songs I’ve been listening to this summer. It starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family.“

As always, Obama’s playlist strikes a balance between old and new. He’s showing love to artists like Doechii, Bossman DLow, Leon Thomas, and Molly Santana

While also keeping household names in rotation such as A Tribe Called Quest, Drake, and Chaka Khan. He even threw some inspiration in the mix with the legendary Fred Hammond.

If there’s one thing Obama’s playlist never miss on, it’s putting fans onto a little bit of everything.

One name fans immediately began asking about in the comments was Kendrick Lamar. Many were surprised to see Drake make the cut with “Ran To Atlanta” while Kendrick was nowhere to be found. The song itself became a talking point when it was released, with some fans viewing it as an indirect response to Kendrick.

Of course, it’s also just a great record, so we’re sure that’s the only reason Barack added it to the playlist. Not to mention, it marked the first time Drake and Future linked up on a track in years after an extended hiatus from collaborating.

Whether your’e looking for Hip-Hop, R&B, Gospel, or something completely unexpected, Obama’s summer playlist got something for everybody.

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Once Again Doesn’t Miss was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
10:21
Entertainment  |  Written By: tethomas

King and Domani Carry The Family Legacy Forward At The BET Awards

Comments
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  Written By: mycolumbuspower Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close