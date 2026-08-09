WOTSSUNDAY POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 ONLINE, AUGUST 9TH, 2026

The countdown features new and rising tracks, with some classics sprinkled in for nostalgia.

The countdown is hosted by Sir Da Yung OG, the original YN of Power 1075.

Upcoming summer events like the Ella Mai and Southern Truth tours are highlighted.

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG “TOP TEN NEW RECORDS TO WATCH”

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s the final edition of July, which means we are winding down into the final stretch of the 107 days of Summer!!! it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. And with all the records being celebrated each show, it’s a lineup you don’t want to miss.

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. It’s always exciting to see which RECORDS make the cut each week.

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET’s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075’s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat and lacing you with some Power Summer Classics. The PSC records are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075.

Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

THE NEXT AND FINAL STOPS ON THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER….ELLA MAI and SOUTHERN TRUTH TOUR!

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!! Let’s see which RECORDS claim the top spots today!

10.WALE FT ELMIENE – OVERTHINK

9. FUTURE – ALICE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER 107′ ERA SUMMER CLASSIC – CASSIE – ME & U

8. FREDO BANG GLATES FLOW 2 (SHE DON’T WANNA)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: POOH SHIESTY FT SEXYY RED & TAY KEITH – BOOTY CLUB

7. T.I. FT. SUMMER WALKER – AND WON’T

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: RICK ROSS FT. THE-DREAM – CITY LIGHTS

6. BOSSMAN DLOW FT TREY SONGZ – YOU SO PRESSURE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER ARTIST COMING TO THE CITY – PLEASURE P WIT PRETTY RICKY – YOUR BODY

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: SANGO FT BIG SEAN – BIG LITTLE LIES

5. FUTURE – CALIFORNIA GIRLS

4. CARDI B – AHA

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER 107 ERA SUMMER CLASSIC – USHER – CONFESSIONS II

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER 1075 ERA 2016 CLASSIC – CHANCE THE RAPPER FT LIL WAYNE, 2 CHAINZ – NO PROBLEM

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER 1075 ERA SUMMER THROWBACK – J COLE – KOD

3. LIL BABY – DEAD FRESH

2. BABYCHIEFDOIT – GHETTO LOVE STORY

1. BEYONCE FT JAY- Z – MORNING DEW (DONK) (REMIX)

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on it at 614-821-1075 or on the Power 1075 app