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A$AP Rocky Confirmed Tyler, The Creator's Sexual Identity?

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Confirms Tyler, The Creator's Sexual Identity To Jason Lee

In a conversation with media personality Jason Lee, A$AP Rocky seemingly confirms Tyler, The Creator's sexual identity.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival

A$AP Rocky is set to launch the global run of his Don’t Be Dumb tour after wrapping the North American leg in July. With some downtime, A$AP Rocky sat down recently with Jason Lee and chopped it up about a variety of topics, including Tyler, The Creator’s sexual identity.

A$AP Rocky doesn’t do a lot of press, yet he’s one of the most charismatic artists in Hip-Hop today. Naturally, casual fans tune in due to his relationship with Rihanna and their growing family, but longtime fans have followed his arc since his days of developing the A$AP Mob and his musical career.

As a guest on The Jason Lee Show, Rocky allowed himself to relax and had a freewheeling chat with the show’s host, clearly banking on their offscreen friendship. While Rocky discovered a great number of topics, including the loss of A$AP Yams, fashion, fatherhood, and more, he also seemingly dropped a bombshell.

Lee inquired at one point if Tyler, The Creator was trolling about his sexual identity or if he was truly gay. Rocky tried to dodge the question, but Lee was relentless, causing Rocky to jokingly quip, “That n*gga gay” as the pair laughed.

Rocky doesn’t confirm or deny, but did say, “Look, it walk like a duck, quack like a duck” and says that Tyler certainly plays as if he is.

Other standout points of the interview were Rocky gushing about his romance with Rihanna, his children, and confirming that his love is in the studio working on music. Just don’t expect the pair to be doing a joint project together.

Check out the full A$AP Rocky interview with Jason Lee below.

Photo: Getty

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Confirms Tyler, The Creator's Sexual Identity To Jason Lee was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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