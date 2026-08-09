WOTSSunday: Da Hood Report with Sir Da Yung OG: Neyo, Blueface, and more…

NLE Choppa and Erica Raven call off their 32-week engagement

Michael B Jordan rumored to be dating singer Raye after spotting at Six Flags

Ne-Yo sued by delivery driver who claims his dog attacked them

#DaHoodReport wit @SirDaYungOG

It’s #WOTSSunday!!! You’re on tap with “The Streetz Nephew” Sir Da Yung OG and let’s get into it! The streets is talkin’ and we have A LOT TO COVER! From Hip Hop and R&B legends, to movie icons, to rising Gen Z artist, lets dive in like Trey Songz in 2013.

FROM KO TO NO; NLE CHOPPA AND ERICA RAVEN CALLS OFF ENGAGEMENT?!

NLE Choppa‘s once fiancé, singer Erica Raven has took to social media that the engagement is no more. This comes after the two young artist announced their engagement just a mere 32 weeks ago.

Erica took to social media, encouraging fans to pray for her. She took the classy route and sent him love, support and well wishes. While their relationship and engagement may be no more, fans are speculating that Michael B Jordan and another singer, Raye, could just be igniting just that, sparks of a new relationship

MICHAEL B JORDAN NEW RELATIONSHIP?!

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Actor, Michael B Jordan is rumored to be dating singer, Raye, following fans putting two and two together after the two was spotted at Six Flags over the weekend. While things seem to be heating up there, Jaidyn Alexis is just…heated

BLUEFACE BEING BLUEFACE!! JAIDYN FED UP!!

Jaidyn Alexis, is the BM of, and one of the many women in the line up of rapper-turned-streamer, Blueface. Blue is known for his antics on social media and with women in general, but he might have pissed the line a little bit too far this time after allegedly failing to call his daughter, Journey on her birthday.

Blue is also in the headlines following a messy reconciliation with Chrisean Rock. Chrisean even going as far as comparing their relationship to Hip Hop and R&B royalty…

Speaking of Blueface, he was recently made an offer that he shut down…but now a similar offer has fell in the lap of Hip Hop legend, Drake.

DRAKE MEETS WHO?!

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The streets is talking about how Drake has met Jason Luvv podcast host, Adam 22‘s wife, adult film star, Lena The Plug. The controversial couple are once again in the headlines…and this time for throwing a hall pass at Drake.

Speaking of legends…Ne-Yo is on Chris Brown timing and for all the wrong reasons.

NE-YO ON THEM BREEZY VIBES?!

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Before we get on this topic, I am a bit bias because the R&B legend gave me my flowers last year

Nothing but love and respect for the R&B titan, but someone who doesn’t share the same sentiment…Dominique Bridgett, a delivery driver, who was allegedly mauled by his dog and is suing the “Sexy Love” singer.

According to Bridgett, the dog attack caused significant physical trauma, emotional shock, and ongoing distress, incurring $9,039.50 in medical expenses to date.

As of this writing, Ne-Yo has yet to comment on the subject matter.

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