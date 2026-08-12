Ja Morant Drops $250K on Wild Birthday Diamond Grill

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NBA star Ja Morant made headlines off the court this month after gifting himself accustomed $250,000 Diamond Grill for his 27th birthday.

NBA star Ja Morant made headlines off the court in August 2026 after gifting himself a custom $250,000 diamond grill for his 27th birthday. Called a “chandelier” set studded with GIA certified diamonds…the ice covered mouthpiece was unveiled on social media by his jeweler. It sparked intense debate among fans. While some supporters viewed the extravagant accessory as a symbolic fresh start during the NBA offseason, critics questioned the eye popping price tag for the flash piece. Regardless of public reaction, the lavish purchase serves as a sparkling reminder that Morant remains one of basketball’s biggest fashion and jewelry trendsetters.