Dozing Donald Trump Caught Sleeping Again In Oval Office

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

On Monday (Aug. 10), President Donald Trump and Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were gathered in the Oval Office of the White House for the signing of an executive order. But the event gained heavy attention and ridicule over Trump being caught apparently snoozing during the event.



Trump signed an executive order, which called for children in the United States to receive fewer immunizations against 11 diseases and allowed parents more flexibility on the timing of getting their children shots.

It’s the third such move in less than a year, and Trump alluded to a belief of a link between vaccines and autism. “I’ve seen proof of it, where they have a vaccination where it looks like the size of a bottle of soda, poured into a little child’s body and bad things happen in too many cases,” he said. (There is no link, based on several research studies.)

As Kennedy began to speak to the press, Trump leaned back in his chair and appeared to doze off completely for a few minutes. His drowsy state continued with the next person to speak to the press.