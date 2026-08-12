Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Pinkchyu, an Instagram star and OnlyFans model, confirmed that after winning the NELK speed dating show, Drake is buying a house for her mom.

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.
Source: RapDirect / Instagram

Pinkchyu, an Instagram star and OnlyFans model who recently encountered Drake on a speed dating segment on a NELK stream, has confirmed some details. After winning the speed dating competition, Pinkchyu confirmed that Drake is indeed purchasing a home for her mother.

Talking with TMZ, Pinkchyu, who became popular on social media for cosplaying before hitting the OnlyFans lane, shared that the chemistry she and Drake shared during the speed dating segment was a good time but didn’t lead to a future hookup.

However, Pinkchyu, whose real name is Lin Lamar, shared that she and Drake have been in communication and kept it coy about whether they’ll be more than just friends.

On Instagram, Lamar shared a video of the moment where Drake promised he’d buy her anything she wanted. The video clip then shifted to Lamar speaking with her mother as she shared the news of her good fortune. Mom gave her daughter a loving hug in the genuinely sweet moment.

Check out Pinkchyu’s chat with TMZ and the sweet moment with her mom below.

Photo: RapDirect/Instagram

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Promotional poster for "Back to Basics Tour" featuring Gym Class Heroes and Lupe Fiasco, with details on how to win tickets.
Music  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to See Lupe Fiasco & Gym Class Heroes!

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
43:05
Reality TV  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV

Comments
36:43
Entertainment  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Lil Rel Taps Karlous Miller To Co Star In Directorial Debut

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Future’s “Codeine Crazy” Goes Viral Thanks To ‘The Odyssey’ Memes

Comments

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close