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Columbus Man Steps Up Big to Help Storm Victims

Columbus local mobilizes Facebook to aid storm victims

Published on August 13, 2026
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Three men, including a man in a suit speaking at a podium with "MAYOR" text, standing in front of an American flag.
Source: Courtesy/Office of Governor Mike DeWine / Courtesy/Office of Governor Mike DeWine

Following earlier this week’s severe thunderstorms, a Columbus man Sean Rogers proved that community spirit is alive and well by turning a simple social media post into a lifesaver. In a single Facebook status update, he offered a helping hand to neighbors left dealing with power outages and storm damage and the response was overwhelming. Dozens of affected residents reached out, and he has spent the last few days on the ground helping families recover, clear debris, and get back on their feet.

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