Megan Thee Stallion Gets Candid With Michelle Obama

Source: Instagram / @theestallion

In an open interview on IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Grammy Award winning rapper Meg Thee Stallion opened up about the emotional toll of fame. She described life in the public eye as a real life “roller coaster. Migue joined the former first Lady and her brother and reflected on navigating grief after losing her mom in 2019 while continuously performing and leading her to set boundaries including deleting apps like IG from her phone to protect her mental health.

Michelle Obama and her brother praised the artist for redefining strength and putting an emphasis on how Meg gives young black women permission to embrace vulnerability rather than feeling forced to remain stoic. The warm, wide ranging conversation also touched on Megan’s childhood Roots, behind the scenes moments from her recent love Island TV show appearance, and even a lighthearted debate over workout routines and alien theories. Check out the entire interview below.