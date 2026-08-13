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Larry June And Jhené Aiko Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumors

Larry June And Jhené Aiko Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumors In “California Dreamin’” Video

Larry June and Jhené Aiko appear to be fueling dating rumors with some cozy moments in his latest music video.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Larry June and Jhené Aiko appear to be fueling dating rumors with some cozy moments in his latest music video.

In the “California Dreamin’” video, the two are seen cuddled up in several scenes. The first moment shows Larry and Jhené pulling up to a spotlight in their respective Porsche, where they lock eyes before the video cuts to several intimate moments.

The pair are later seen holding hands, with Jhené even sitting on the West Coast rapper’s lap.

The visuals come as fans continue to speculate about the pair’s relationship status. Neither Larry June nor Jhené Aiko has publicly confirmed that they are dating, but the music video certainly gives fans plenty to talk about. 

Jhené previously had a longtime relationship with Big Sean, with the pair reportedly splitting privately. Neither artist has publicly detailed the reason behind their breakup.

One of the few signs that there may have been trouble in paradise came when Big Sean discussed his hesitation to marry Jhené during an interview.

“I would like to, and I don’t like putting our personal business out there like that either, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Now, with Jhené appearing alongside Larry June, fans are will be watching the two every move. Good job Larry.

Larry June And Jhené Aiko Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumors In “California Dreamin’” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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