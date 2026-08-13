USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Try Jumping Overboard Amid Endless Deployment, Sparking Outcry

Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

Months without a clear end date are taking a serious toll on sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, with family members and crew members raising concerns about worsening morale, mental health struggles and possible self-harm.

Those fears were raised directly with senior Navy officials Thursday during town halls held for families of the carrier’s crew. At a San Diego meeting attended by roughly 200 people, one spouse told officials that her husband had messaged her that day saying he hoped he would not wake up the next morning, according to another attendee, Stars and Stripes reports.

Officials did not directly address that statement but pointed to the mental health resources available aboard the ship, including counselors, chaplains and medical personnel. Navy officials also said additional mental health professionals were being sent to the carrier.

The concerns come as the Lincoln and its roughly 5,000 sailors endure one of the Navy’s most demanding deployments in recent memory. The carrier has spent about 250 consecutive days at sea and supported 40 days of continuous combat operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area, according to the Navy.

The Lincoln left San Diego Nov. 21 for what was expected to be a routine Pacific deployment. It was later redirected to the Middle East, arriving in January, and has now been deployed for more than eight months. The Navy has not announced when the carrier will return home.

Sailors and relatives say the prolonged deployment has been compounded by food and water shortages, disrupted mail, long workdays and a lack of the port visits that typically provide crews with opportunities to rest and recharge.

“We’ve just been turning and burning the whole time we’ve deployed,” one sailor told Stars and Stripes, describing morale as dramatically lower than it was at the beginning of the deployment. “All we want is a date home.”

Sailors also described an incident in which a crew member was stopped from jumping overboard. The Navy did not directly address that incident.

The carrier made a brief stop in Oman in July, where it resupplied with fresh produce that one sailor said had been unavailable for months. But many sailors were confined to a secure compound while ashore.

The Navy said the Lincoln is operating in a highly contested region where combat has disrupted traditional supply routes, forcing the service to prioritize critical supplies. Officials said conditions aboard the ship have improved, with continuous access to clean water, functioning air conditioning and adequate food.

But for sailors and their families, uncertainty remains the biggest burden.

“It’s just actively watching my sailor kind of break down,” one spouse said. “They’re losing hope and everything.”

A 2025 study of nearly 1,000 sailors found that inadequate rest, difficulty communicating with family and limited opportunities to relieve stress were among the most significant challenges of extended deployments.

Thomas Nutzmann, a retired Navy chief petty officer, said the uncertainty surrounding an open-ended deployment can be especially damaging.

“You try to maintain optimism,” he said. “The problem is when you’re out to sea for so long, you can only do so much to keep morale up.”

The outcry has led to furious social media users. See the reactions below.