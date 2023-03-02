- Date/time: March 22nd, 10:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: King Arts Complex
- Address: 835 Mt Vernon Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, 43203
If you are looking for a new job or career, please join us at the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, March 22 2023 at King Arts Complex, 835 Mt Vernon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203.
The event will take place from 10am – 3pm. At the event you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, restaurant, manufacturing, and others.
THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.
Eventbrite Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/urban-one-job-and-recruitment-fair-tickets-542255379437
-
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She's Pregnant
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Traffic Alert: Parts of These Downtown Highways to Close This Weekend
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced