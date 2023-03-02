If you are looking for a new job or career, please join us at the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, March 22 2023 at King Arts Complex, 835 Mt Vernon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203.

The event will take place from 10am – 3pm. At the event you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, restaurant, manufacturing, and others.

THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.

Eventbrite Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/urban-one-job-and-recruitment-fair-tickets-542255379437