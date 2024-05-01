7th Annual SUMMER614 Concert

- Date/time: Jun 1
- Venue: Columbus Commons
It’s the concert and party of the summer…..SUMMER614 IS BACK! Saturday, June 1st.
Live on Stage at the Columbus Commons
It’s Scarface w/ The Full Band
Mc Lyte
8Ball & MJG
Chrisette Michelle
Ro James
Bobby V
Tickets on sale now at SUMMER614.EVENTBRITE.COM
For VIP AND VENDOR INFO CALL 614-944-8700
Brought to you by:
Music is Therapy 614
ANOTHER FAME PRODUCTION
Benefiting The 22nd Foundation
