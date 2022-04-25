5th Annual SUMMER614 @ The Commons

- Date/time: June 4th, 3:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Columbus Commons
- Address: 160 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215
- Web: More Info
Summer 614 is back June 4th at the Columbus Commons! Get your tickets before they sell out.
PERFORMERS:
JAGGED EDGE
TRINA
TRICK DADDY
LYFE JENNINGS
702
ADDITIONAL TICKET OUTLETS:
TALIBS:
1035 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205
(614) 252-0654
LAWSHEAS:
1488 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43224
(614) 252-3474
B&K SMOKEHOUSE:
1114 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205
(614) 252-7017
What you can and can’t bring into Summer 614:
Only Chairs allowed (camping/folding)
NO Coolers
NO Tables
NO Tents
NO Umbrellas
NO Blankets
NO Tarps
NO Food | Food Trucks will be on site to serve
NO Drinks | Cash bars will be on site to purchase drinks