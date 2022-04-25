Back To Events

5th Annual SUMMER614 @ The Commons

Summer 614 flyer 2022
  • Date/time: June 4th, 3:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Columbus Commons
  • Address: 160 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215
  • Web: More Info

 

Summer 614 is back June 4th at the Columbus Commons!  Get your tickets before they sell out.

PERFORMERS: 

JAGGED EDGE

TRINA

TRICK DADDY

LYFE JENNINGS

702

Buy Tickets Here

Source: Creative Services / creative services

ADDITIONAL TICKET OUTLETS:

TALIBS:

1035 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205

(614) 252-0654

LAWSHEAS:

1488 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43224

(614) 252-3474

B&K SMOKEHOUSE:

1114 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205

(614) 252-7017

What you can and can’t bring into Summer 614:

Only Chairs allowed (camping/folding)

NO Coolers

NO Tables

NO Tents

NO Umbrellas

NO Blankets

NO Tarps

NO Food | Food Trucks will be on site to serve

NO Drinks | Cash bars will be on site to purchase drinks

