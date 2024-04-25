Reported by watchtheyard,com, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson just crossed as a new member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Watch the Yard posted the news on their Instagram page as Richardson posed with his new line brothers. See the post below.
Richardson became a Spring 2024 initiate of the storied fraternity through the Lambda Eta Chapter.
That chapter represents local Indiana universities, including:
- University of Indianapolis
- Wabash College
- Butler University
- Marian University
- IUPUI
He now joins former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the late tennis trailblazer Arthur Ashe as high-profile athletes in the fraternity.
Colts QB Anthony Richardson Is Now A Member Of Kappa Alpha Psi was originally published on hot1009.com
-
74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Listen In For The Amanda Seales Backspin Challenge