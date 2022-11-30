Nationwide Children’s Hospital ‘Butterfly Champion Campaign’ Is Brightening The Lives Of Children, And Finding Cures … You Can Join Urban One As We Show Support This Holiday Season..With A Benefit Concert!…Join Columbus’ Own , Schulyer (Skylar) Johnson And Company As They Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of His Hit Album, ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’..Featuring Jonathan Dunn, Isiah Templeton, Kefia Rollerson, Cherry Ridley, And Greg Watkins & The Worship And Praise Chorale.

December 9th At New Covenant Believers Church..3400 Khor Blvd…Music By The Stowe Show And Hosted By Griff Of Our Sister Station Joy 107.1…

A Portion Of Every Ticket Sale Supports Nationwide Children’s Hospital ‘Butterfly Champion Campaign’. Tickets available at https://www.schuylerjohnsonmusic.com/