Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 1, 2024

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man

Source: @nia_noelle / Reach Media


The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage kicked off with another epic sail away concert featuring the legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman.  Method Man and Redman took TJFV cruisers through their vast catalogue including hits from their WuTang days.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

The post Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage appeared first on Black America Web.

