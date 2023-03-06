On Air

Ohio Black Expo: Riverfront Culture Fest

Ohio Black Expo
  • Date/time: May 27th to May 28th
  • Venue: Geona Park
  • Address: South Civic Center Drive & West Rich Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215
  • Web: More Info

Ohio Black Expo: Riverfront CULTURE FEST w/ Sheila E., KRS-One and more

Showcasing BLACKEXPOLLENCE w/ food, music, vendors + more! Proceeds support Black youth + community programs. Children 10 and under are FREE

