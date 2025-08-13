Listen Live
20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry

Published on August 13, 2025

In Hip-Hop, few names have symbolized beauty, success, and legendary status like Halle Berry. Across generations, rappers have used her name as a metaphor for the ultimate prize — the woman you want, the excellence you chase, the height you dream of reaching.

Halle herself has said she loves hearing her name in songs. And honestly, who wouldn’t?

Here’s a look at 20 rap songs — from the ‘90s to now — where Halle Berry gets her flowers.

1. “Elevators (Me & You)” — OutKast

2. “It’s Mine” — Nas feat. Mobb Deep

3. “The $20 Sack Pyramid” — Dr. Dre feat. The D.O.C. & Snoop Dogg

4. “Work It” — Missy Elliott

5. “Why” — Jadakiss feat. Anthony Hamilton

6. “Macs and Dons” — The Notorious B.I.G.

7. “Halle Berry (She’s Fine)” — Hurricane Chris feat. Superstarr

“Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry…”

(The entire hook repeats her name. Literally an anthem just about her.)

8. “March Madness” — Future

“Ballin’ like I’m Kobe, Halle Berry, woo!”

9. “The New Workout Plan” — Kanye West

10. “Miami” — Nicki Minaj

11. “Threat” — Jay-Z

12. “Versace (Remix)” — Drake

13. “Money Trees” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Jay Rock

14. “Beach Is Better” — Jay-Z

15. “Round of Applause” — Waka Flocka Flame feat. Drake

16. “Bath Salts” — DMX feat. Jay-Z & Nas

17. “R.I.P.” — Jeezy feat. 2 Chainz

18. “Halle Berry” — $NOT feat. Juicy J

