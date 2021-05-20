5 Black-Owned & Founded Beauty Products You Need To Shop Now

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Another week, another round of beauty essentials to put on your radar. While there are many beauty products to indulge in, Black creatives do a great job of taking the beauty space a step further. Not only do these brands create products that are made by us and for us, they also make strides in giving back to the community. That’s honorable within itself.

For that reason, supporting Black-owned beauty businesses with our coins is of the utmost importance. We can help these brands take their reach to the next level, and do our part by uplifting our own. After all, we are all we truly got.

So, whether your skin needs some extra TLC from head to toe, a shaving oil to simplify your routine, or a gentle shampoo to cleanse your mane without the harsh feel, Black beauty brands will always cover all of the bases. Plus, these products can be used by the entire family, which will always come in major clutch.

Ready to shop til you drop? We’ve compiled five buzzworthy essentials that will elevate your beauty game. Grab your credit card and get ready to shop this week’s must-haves in the skincare, body care, and haircare spaces.

