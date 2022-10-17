8 Sizzling Looks From 2022 BravoCon

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Over the weekend, some of Bravo’s biggest reality TV stars came together in honor of the network’s annual

BravoCon

event.

The three-day convention, which kicked off on Oct. 14, was held at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC. Attendees could see their favorite Bravo stars up close and personal during the convention’s star-studded panels and exclusive interviews. Cast members from the Real Housewives franchise, Married To Medicine, and Below Deck were all in attendance.

Notably, on Sunday, Bravo stans jumped for joy when Andy Cohen revealed that the Real Housewives of New York City would be getting a reboot in the near future. The highly anticipated reality series will welcome seven new “Housewives” to the franchise, including “creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield,” Page Six noted. Production for the show will start in the fall, and the season will officially premiere in 2023.

In addition to the reboot, fans can expect a “Legacy” version of the show featuring Big Apple-based alums from the original cast.

The ladies of Bravo pulled out all the stops for the big convention, and the fashion was just as fiery as some of the scandalous storylines featured on the network’s popular shows. Let’s look at all of the incredible style in the building during BravoCon’s big celebration.

