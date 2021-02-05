Bardi Back: Cardi B Drops New Track & Softcore Video “Up” & Twitter Fans Are Clutching Pearls

Cardi B made some necessary noise in 2020 with her wildly popular “W.A.P.” single with Megan Thee Stallion, solidifying her spot as one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop regardless of gender. With the release of her latest single “Up” along with an accompanying video, it appears safe to say that Bardi is back to reclaim the throne.
Produced by DJ SwanQo and Yung Dza, “Up” is thought to be a single for Cardi’s upcoming second studio album and her first release in six months. After first teasing the track at the top of the month, the masses are now privy to her latest musical creation
Much like “W.A.P.” before it, “Up” is another anthem for the baddies and finds the New York superstar taking ownership of her sexuality and womanhood but there is some aggression within the song that leans more towards the block versus the strip club.
Lyrics from “Up”:
I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock/B*tches say they f*ckin’ with me, chances are they probably not/If I had a d*ck, you’d probably lick it like a lollipop/Hoes speakin’ cap-enese, hit ’em with karate chop/I’m forever poppin’ shit, pullin’ up and droppin’ sh*t/Gotta argue with him ’cause a n*igga love a toxic b*tch/N*ggas out here playin’, gotta make ’em understand/If ain’t no ring on my finger, you ain’t goin’ on my ‘Gram
The video itself is definitely something that would have gotten some burn on the BET Uncut days, with Cardi deeply kissing women and rocking a number of barely-clinging fits on her curvy frame.
With the song doing some numbers, Mir Pesos, a rapper out of Camden, N.J., is claiming that Cardi stole his hook and idea from his track “Stuck” featuring Mir Fontane.
We’ll let the streets decide but it appears Cardi had the idea for the song back in August 2020 with Pesos dropping his joint the following month. Further, Cardi explained on Twitter that the phrase “up and it’s stuck” is something she heard her husband Offset say and is apparently widely used slang.
Naaa im the type of person that avoids problems & court days .If i get inspired by a song I wouldn’t mind giving a percentage or couple of thousand but I never Hurd if this man .I’m glad while I was recording this song in August I was playing wit the hook on this live https://t.co/xiYLOoj4Vd
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 5, 2021
Twitter is currently, ahem, going up for Cardi and her new single “Up” and we’ve got those reactions and the video below.
Woke up to pee now I can’t sleep. Have ya checked out #up
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 5, 2021
—
Photo: Getty
Bardi Back: Cardi B Drops New Track & Softcore Video “Up” & Twitter Fans Are Clutching Pearls was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Explain this real quick. You dropped your song on September 15th, 2020 yet here is Cardi on August 7th, 2020 giving us a lowkey preview of her hook which means she’s been recorded it. Good luck with taking this to court #up 😘 https://t.co/J29ofLnf2T pic.twitter.com/DgimdO1wRd— 🦚cockgang🦚|🆙 (@TheFactChecker8) February 5, 2021
2.
YOU REALLY MANAGED TO PUT ALL OF THIS IN 2:50 ??? YOU’RE IMPECCABLE !!! @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/95gPrfXTmZ— lane (@ordunolanee) February 5, 2021
3.
CARDI B I HAVE ONE WORD FOR THE #UP VIDEO @iamcardib IT'S ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING! OMG YOU ARE HONESTLY SO INCREDIBLE! I LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH! YOU'RE OUTSTANDING IN EVERY SINGLE WAY! YOU OUT DO YOURSELF EVERY SINGLE TIME!— Amy | CARDI B UP 🏳️🌈 (@AmyGrimesSuxx) February 5, 2021
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/2eUreSaM0d
4.
New Cardi B music, what a beautiful Friday ❤️— iScathulo (@itszeebih) February 5, 2021
5.
nah cuz how she got up there 😭 this new era of cardi is leaving no crumbs #iknowthatsright #up @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/HX5UGNOqKp— Dani (@womanintheroad) February 5, 2021
6.
Cardi B video budgets are... out of this world like....— briana shaneè (@eenahsanairb) February 5, 2021
7.
If it’s #UP THEN ITS STUCK! @iamcardib got me 🥰💪🏿🔥— Quana Johnson (@MzCoKane) February 5, 2021
8.
When tell y’all @iamcardib made my whole 2021 with #UP! Been waiting for sis to drop heat for tooooo long! 🔥🔥— Dijonay J. 🦋 (@notchababymuva) February 5, 2021
9.
#CardiB Up video was amazing but the song itself made no sense to me very elementary and didn't surpass WAP to me she's very beautiful but the lyrics just wasn't it #CardiUp— Books4litsouls (@QuettasBedHead) February 5, 2021
10.
If its Up than it STUCK🗣 ok @iamcardib its a banger😌👏🏾— Sharleen Hamilton (@SharleenwiTHaS) February 5, 2021
*adds to Work Playlist* 😂 #AppleMusic