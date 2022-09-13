Bold, Bald, And Beautiful: These 16 Baddies Rock Their Bald Head Proudly

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s National Bald is Beautiful Day, and we are here for it! At one point, being called bald was a low blow. Even though plenty of black women proudly have been rocking their hair closely cropped to their heads for centuries, society still wouldn’t allow the majority of us to release the European beauty standards plaguing us for years.

However, what was once a daring, bizarre hairstyle is now a thing. The bald ‘do is more than just a stylish look to rock; it’s a statement. It says that I’m more than my hair, and I don’t have to conform to any other beauty standards other than mine. Recently, it has become a fad to sport little to no hair, and celebrities like Doja Cat and Amina Buddafly have proudly joined the bald head club. We love when Black women defy the odds and do whatever pleases them. In a society that glorifies all things hair, it takes a bold woman to step outside the box and be a hairless individual.

Therefore, to the women who have set themselves free of judgment, free of societal norms, and free of tresses, we salute you. And here are 16 of those Black women who said f%$# it when it comes to hair.

