Cardi B Gets Mixed Reactions From Tweet Deeming Homophobic People As “Ugly”

Homophobia is one of the most controversial issues in society today, with many across the world either opposing it completely or doing everything in their power to express their distaste for anything that represents the LGBTQIA community.

Rap superstar Cardi B recently let it be known that she’s on the side of support by sending out a tweet that denounced homophobic people as “ugly.” However, for all the positive reactions she received from those in the community and fellow allies, there were those that also called her out for being hypocritical given the rap queen’s use of gay slurs in the past.

Another negative reaction to Cardi’s tweet (seen above) was her declaration that women of a certain status are expected to, in her words, “have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin.” Many saw that as a form of using gay men as “accessories” in order to live lifestyles in the vain of celebrities like City Girl rapper Yung Miami and her viral gay best friend Saucy Santana or social media star Ari Fletcher and her hairstylist Arrogant Tae.

The idea of a gay best friend, or “GBF” as it’s been popularly abbreviated as, isn’t a new trend; media has been using the trope for years in television and movies to display queer characters as sidekicks that are solely around to be support systems for straight female characters or further the over-the-top stereotype commonly bestowed on gay men.

Take a look below at the many reactions Cardi B received on social media for her “homophobia is ugly” tweet below, from those who co-signed her message to others that didn’t find the message to be all that sincere:

