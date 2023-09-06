Celebrate Rue Rose Shumpert’s 3rd Birthday With Her Most Fab Looks So Far [Gallery]

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor wishes her youngest daughter Rue a happy 3rd birthday on social media. The singer shared a sweet message about the adorable toddler and her “very Virgo” energy. Check out a gallery of baby Rue to celebrate her birthday inside.

Teyana had her second daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert, with Iman Shumpert on September 6, 2020. Like her big sister, Junie, Rue arrived early and was born in the family’s bathroom just one day after Taylor’s baby shower.

The little toddler is already doing things her way with a Coachella themed birthday party for the ages. The party appropriately called Ruechella seemed to be filled with love, joy and good vibes for the birthday girl. Rue was stylishly dressed in a cute patterned dress and the most adorable cowboy boots.

Teyana wished her baby girl a happy birthday on social media accompanied by 10 photos, showcasing the great energy at Rue’s birthday party. The carousel post the proud mama shared had a beautiful caption to go alongside the pretty photos, saying, “RU3 Love Planted a rose and the world turned sweet… Thank you for YOU. Happy birthday to my love, my heartbeat, my world, my stylist, Mommas very smart, very funny, VERY VIRGO big girlllllll I love you boo @babyruerose #RU3chella.”

She goes on to say thanks to the event planner for putting Rue’s 3rd annual Ruechella event.

“Thank you to @eventfull_moments for putting together RU3 3rd annual #RU3chella it was soooo dope,” Taylor added in the caption. “Y’all really did y’all big one ! Thank you for making her special day as amazing as she is ”

To celebrate Rue and her fabulous life, we curated a gallery of her most special moments over the years.

Check out the gallery below:

was originally published on globalgrind.com