LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Drake reveals Certified Lover Girl.

Drake takes to IG and posts a picture of himself with a woman that many speculated was Johanna Leia.

Welp, guess we were wrong. The mysterious woman in the picture is Hayley Karrina.

She and Drake both posted the same picture of the two both dressed in black, sharing an intimate moment, hugging.

Drake captions his photo with ” Certified by Luis Mora” and Hayley captions hers with “Certified”.

Many have wondered who is Luis Mora?

But without further ado. Meet Hayley Karrina!

Certified Lover Girl: Meet Drake’s Cover Girl, Hayley Karrina [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com