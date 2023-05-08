Chrisean Rock Shares 20 Weeks Pregnancy Update: ‘I’m Blessed N Highly Favored’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Chrisean Rock isand sharing a heartwarming update with her fans. If you have been following the reality TV star’s pregnancy journey (don’t worryis documenting it), you already know she’s been vocal about the emotional aspect of carrying a child as well as, her toxic and tumultuous relationship with on-again/off-again boyfriend Blueface. Whilereveals she and the Thotiana rapper are currently split, she is happily looking forward to the birth of her baby after doubting is motherhood was the right decision for her.

“Sheesh I’m 20weeks already but When I seen the face of what was growing inside of me I had to pray the fear away of being a mommy,” she revealed in a candid and vulnerable IG post that shows her getting an ultrasound during a doctors visit. She goes on to talk about falling in love with her growing fetus. She also admits her pregnancy was planned despite Blueface’ callous response to her initial announcement.

“This pregnancy was planned but now he don’t see a future with me anymore we both done things to each other tht we lost trust so I was left with option aborting I was surprised I’m tht far along that it’s no turning back from being a mommy I instantly fell in love wen I saw the face n heard the heart beat…The bad thoughts like “I don’t want to be rock anymore,I don’t want to be famous, I F’cked up, I should have stayed in school” but I had to separate my heartbreak from the biggest thing that I prayed for n in da beginning.

Chrisean, who often displays her strongly rooted religious beliefs on her social media and TV show, says she is going to walk in faith and not fear. And ultimately, knows she can still be a rockstar even with child — a misconception mothers are led to believe when they have children that their careers go away.

“I’m not gonna move out of fear. I’m ok with moving on I’m ok with letting go anything that’s not for me . Having a child won’t stop me from Making money, learning, developing more love n time for my self. I don’t need a dollar from anyone to be here for this child I’m blessed n highly favored so thats the only thing tht matters rn. I can’t wait to show my journey through the ups n downs in this experience. Through it all I’m gone win.”

While it’s clear Chrisean still has to deal with the toxicity of folks around her, we’re happy to hear she feels strong in her decision to keep her child. Check out some photos of Chrisean glowing through her pregnancy, below:

