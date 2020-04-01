The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before.
As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation.
To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it’s expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon.
Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order
OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison
Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. March comes to a close but COVID-19 has not…
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/31
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/31
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/31
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/31
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!
7.
8.
9. Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th
Ohio voting for the 2020 Primary has been extended. The deadline for voting by mail is April 27th. Note the Primary will take place on April 28th NOT the June date previously announced by the Governor.
10. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st – Virtual Lessons ensue.
11. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.
12. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/31
13. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?
14. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.
15. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.
16. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!
17. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!
18.
19. For those who need utility assistance:
20. Need utilities re-instated?
21. For Small Businesses:
With $349 billion in emergency capital cleared, SBA and The U.S. Department of the Treasury begin an unprecedented public-private mobilization effort to distribute funds to help small businesses.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (#CARESAct) established a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.
The new program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses. It will provide critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees – all with a 100% guarantee from SBA. All loan payments will be deferred for six months. SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.
▶️ Read the full press release: http://ow.ly/2OYT50z1xEU
▶️ Learn more about the Paycheck Protection Program and how to apply: https://sba.gov/coronavirus
22. More Business Resorces:
23. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio’s unemployment compensation system
24.
25. Ohio BMV Update:
Effective March 19, the Ohio BMV will be closing 181 deputy registrar locations and 52 driver examination stations until further notice. Five locations will remain open to provide CDL testing and licensing services. More info at http://bmv.ohio.gov