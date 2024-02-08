Disney Investing $1.5 Billion Bag In ‘Fortnite’ Bringing Us A Huge Step Closer To A ‘Ready Player One’ Experience

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fortnite is every nerd’s dream come true, where your favorite pop culture characters run around a shrinking map, shooting at each other. It got a massive boost from Disney that will ensure it will continue to grow and have an endless supply of content.

Following numerous announcements and financial information, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the House of The Mouse will be investing $1.5 billion in Epic Games’ ridiculously popular free-to-play game Fortnite.

During the call, Iger called the investment Disney’s “biggest entry ever into the world of games,” which will lead to creating a “games and entertainment universe” inside the thriving world of Fortnite.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games an entertainment universe,” wrote Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement. “This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion.”

According to the trailer, we are getting some real Ready Player One type experience minus the cool VR/AR headsets that will allow players to “play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters, and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more,” power by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and it’s coming “soon-ish.”

Disney’s History With The Unreal Engine

Disney is very familiar with the powerful game engine utilizing it in its theme park attractions and in movies plus video games. Some of Disney’s IPs from Star Wars, Marvel Studios, and Tron are already in Fortnite.

The news of Epic Games securing a $1.5 billion investment comes on the heels of massive layoffs in the video game industry. Epic Games laid off 630 workers, about 16% of its workforce, in September 2023.

The investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

You can see reactions to the announcement in the gallery below.

Disney Investing $1.5 Billion Bag In ‘Fortnite’ Bringing Us A Huge Step Closer To A ‘Ready Player One’ Experience was originally published on hiphopwired.com