Donald Trump Wants To Ban “Corrupt” Mail-in Voting Because Dictator Vladimir Putin Agreed With Him

Donald Trump still can’t get over the fact that he lost to former President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, continuing to push easily debunked claims that the “election was rigged.” Now that he’s back in power, he plans on getting rid of mail-in voting because he says it’s “corrupt.”

Orange Mussolini has been trying really hard to flex his wannabe authoritarian muscle through executive orders. Still, the federal judicial system has held firm in keeping him in check because Republicans are doing a piss poor job of it.

One of those executive orders, the “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” was DOA, immediately hitting a judicial roadblock, but now he’s at it again, because his daddy, Putin, agreed with his baseless claim regarding the 2020 election.

Vladimir Putin Puts The Battery In Trump’s Back

Following his failed summit with ruthless dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump revealed in an interview with Sean Hannity that Putin agreed with him that mail-in voting is “corrupt,” falsely and stupidly saying that no country has mail-in balloting.

“Vladimir Putin, smart guy, said you can’t have an honest election with mail-in voting,” Trump said on Fox News Channel’s Hannity. “He said there’s not a country in the world that uses it now.”

Trump again echoed that same ridiculousness during a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, basically saying the quiet part out loud that he wants to get rid of it to increase Republican chances of winning elections.

“Mail in ballots are corrupt. You can never have a real democracy with mail in ballots. We as a Republican Party are gonna do everything possible we can to get rid of mail in ballots. We’re gonna start with an executive order to end mail in ballots … we’re gonna end mail in voting,” Trump told the press during his meeting with Zelinsky in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump Announces Executive Order To Get Rid of Mail-In Voting

This eventually led to his most blatant attack on the Voting Rights Act when he announced on his trash platform, Truth Social, that he plans on signing an executive order to get rid of mail-in voting and voting machines.

Per Trump:

I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly “Inaccurate,” Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election. We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections. Remember, the States are merely an “agent” for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do….

Like his other attempts, we don’t expect this one to be successful, but then again, we live in some absolutely crazy times.

You can see reactions to Comrade Trump trying to ban mail-in voting in the gallery below.

Donald Trump Wants To Ban “Corrupt” Mail-in Voting Because Dictator Vladimir Putin Agreed With Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

