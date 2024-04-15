Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar & More On Leaked New Song “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50),” Social Media Reacts

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite a rough cut leaking online and Drake still not officially dropping the song on streaming platforms, he’s officially ready to go bar for bar with Kendrick Lamar.

The diss is titled “Push Ups” (Drop & Give Me 50) and references Kendrick Lamar’s TDE contract, which allegedly requires him to give up 50% of his earnings to CEO Top Dawg.

Drake immediately goes at Kendrick in the first verse with some clever wordplay referencing Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

“How the f-ck you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on?” he asks. “The way you doin’ splits, b-tch, your pants might rip.” He also speaks on Kendrick’s attempts at pop stardom, namely his features for Taylor Swift and Maroon 5. “Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties,” he raps. But K. Dot wasn’t the only musician to diss Drake, so he takes aim at several others who have teamed up to take him down. Next, he takes aim at The Weeknd, who was caught crooning on Metro Boomin and Future’s We Still Don’t Trust You with bars like “Y’all n-gga manager was Chubbs lil’ blunt runner/Claim the 6ix, and you boys ain’t even come from it/And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it/ Cash blowin’ Abel bread, out here trickin’.”

Rick Ross also joined in on the Drizzy lambasting, so Drake referred to his days as a Corrections Officer and his age, rapping, “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky/ Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n-gga turnin’ fifty/ Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy.”

Drake also came at Metro Boomin, the mastermind behind the smear campaign, with a straightforward line, “Metro, shut your hoe a-s up and make some drums, n-gga.”

The song has yet to hit streaming services, but see how social media is reacting to the latest chapter of the beef below.

