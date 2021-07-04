Dress It Up: Turkey Leg Hut Hit With Backlash Over New Dress Code

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

is one of Houston’s most popular restaurants – a tourist destination and arguably the owner of the longest line for food any day of the week. The Third Ward spot has dealt with numerous issues in the past from a fight over smokers to lawsuits and more. Now they’ve got a new issue to handle – a dress code.

Ask anyone Black, the slightest hint of a dress code is a turn-off and triggers plenty of response and a whole conversation about what is and isn’t appropriate regarding food. On Friday (July 2), the owners of the Turkey Leg Hut shared their updated dress code, banning “distressed or ripped clothing, shorts which don’t cover your butt, baggy pants, house attire, exposed undergarments or swimwear.”

The original dress code mentioned all cleavage including “breasts, thighs and buttocks” to be covered as the only naked items in the venue were “turkey legs and chicken wings.”

“Please know that we are a family friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults daily and putting this dress code in place was necessary to ensure that all parties from our guests to our staff are dressed appropriately when in our establishment,” the company said in a statement.

It continued, “Unfortunately, due to the attire of some guests, we were forced to put this new policy in place as we remain committed to ensuring all guests are comfortable while visiting us. We are not a club, we are a family friendly restaurant and will continue to maintain our standards as we welcome everyone to the Turkey Leg Hut!”

Owner Nakia Price also commented on the new policy, highlighting the need for all patrons and employees to feel at ease while dining.

“Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment,” Price said.

The backlash to the dress code prompted the Turkey Leg Hut to trend nationwide on Twitter Saturday into Sunday, drawing plenty of jokes and comments. More than a few people sided with the establishment and the new dress code, where others cited the need for the restaurant to attempt to handle the long lines more than a dress code.

“A lot of folks crying because they have to wear something oppressive like jeans and a T-shirt @turkeyleghut,” one user wrote. “Bless their hearts. It’s called choice.”

Fans of the popular Third Ward eatery can skip the lines (and the dress code) by ordering at one of their food trucks but it didn’t stop the jokes from overflowing on social media. See some of them below.

