Jack Did It: Donald Trump Banned Permanently From Twitter, Everyone’s Celebrating #TrumpBanned

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Well, that took entirely too long. Today (January 8), with less than two weeks left in his absolute sham of a Presidency, Twitter finally decided to ban Donald Trump from its platform.

According to Twitter, the Orange Overlord’s account got the boot because of “the risk of further incitement of violence” after Trump basically told his minions to take siege of the Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 6).

At first, Trump’s account got banned for 12 hours, before he returned to drop that hostage worthy take on Wednesday’s aforementioned incident. But now, he’s done.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” said Twitter, via tweet.

Also, he tried to holla via the @POTUS account…and, nah.

Ban him on Google Plus and Myspace too just to be sure. — Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) January 8, 2021

As you would expect, while his cult members are mad, most everybody else is celebrating and giving Twitter no props for being so damn late. See for yourself below.

This story is developing.

