Janine, Gregory & Maurice Go To Bone Town On Latest ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

This week’s episode of “Abbott Elementary” is all about mural arts. There are a number of changes happening in and out of the Philadelphia elementary school. Check out our Episode 17 recap and fan reactions inside.

All the “Abbott Elementary” teachers love the school so much and go the extra mile to create a nourishing environment for the students. Jacob is MVP this episode after securing a visit from a mural arts program for his students, or at least we thought. He wasn’t pleased with the direction after his students created this sock mural concept that made a mockery of him.

Meanwhile, Barbara and Melissa discover parents are petitioning to turn Abbott into a charter school, which they are tirelessly working to change. Barbara goes the distance, revealing some hidden talents like her impressive British and Jamaican accents. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who portrays Mrs. Howard, is Jamaican. So, it’s not too shocking to true Ralph fans.

Then, there was the slow burn relationship we crave each week – Janine and Gregory. The kiss from the Teacher’s Conference episode sztill has our favorite awkward almost couple in shamble. They try to decide out how to tell Maurice (Vince Staples), which ultimately leads to a joint run in at “Bone Town.”

Be sure to catch Season 2, Episode 17 streaming now on Hulu.

Check out fan reactions below:

Janine, Gregory & Maurice Go To Bone Town On Latest ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com