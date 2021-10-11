Jon Gruden Resigns As Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach After Racist, Homophobic Emails Surface

Well, that was quick.
Jon Gruden has been fired from his post as the Head Coach Of the Raiders just days after a 2011 email included a racist comment about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.
Gruden was a Monday Night Football Correspospondent at the time, and he was upset about the league’s lockout, so he sent an email to the president of the Washington Football Team that July, which read, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”
Gruden found out he was fired earlier this evening when team owner Mark Davis showed up at the team’s facility to find Gruden and break the news, reports ESPN.
Though he apologized to the league, according to The NY Times, other emails of his began to surface that also proved to be problematic. Amidst a separate misconduct investigation, evidence was found that the former coach “casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes.”
Among his offenses, Gruden referred to the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, as a “f-ggot” and a “clueless anti football p-ssy.” He then went even further to say that Goodell should not have pressured the coach of the Rams to draft “queers,” in reference to Michael Sam, the first openly gay player who received a roster spot back in 2014.
He also had a penchant for critiquing politicians as in 2012 he referred to then-Vice President Joe Biden as a “nervous clueless p-ssy.”
Check out how Twitter is reacting to the breaking news below:
1.
The only reason Gruden is gone is because the New York Times got ahold of the emails…. The NFL knows and has always known who Jon Gruden is.
— Long Live Pip (@rachelRACH10) October 12, 2021
2.
To recap, Jon Gruden:
1) Used racist tropes against an NFLPA exec
2) Called Goodell a homophobic slur
3) Wanted Eric Reid blackballed for kneeling
4) Suggested the first openly gay player shouldn't be in the league
5) Slammed concussion mitigation effortshttps://t.co/ZvfI6jpm4b pic.twitter.com/91FNpFic5s
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 12, 2021
3.
Let's be really clear about this: Jon Gruden should have resigned as soon as the racist emails came out. It shouldn't have taken all these other emails to make this happen.
— Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) October 12, 2021
4.
Urban Meyer after seeing all the attention go to Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/rNGyenJLvv
— Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) October 12, 2021
5.
Jon Gruden just released an official statement. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/Y9JJOIZJDc
— Joe (@BarryOnHere) October 12, 2021
6.
Jon Gruden when the first batch of problematic emails dropped vs Jon Gruden when the second batch of problematic emails dropped pic.twitter.com/Uj7OGWVzeb
— Kev (@klew24) October 12, 2021
7.
Jon Gruden and Urban Meyer fighting over who is the worst coach in the NFL pic.twitter.com/lZPGz2QZxU
— Reece (@reecec1102) October 12, 2021
8.
Jon Gruden at Carr Nassib house now that hes fired pic.twitter.com/dwEvS75XRC
— H刃wk (Maxx,Hudson,Murphy, Kyler, Marco) (@GowanSeason) October 12, 2021
9.
Jon Gruden outside the #Raiders front office after resigning pic.twitter.com/w5RazlarNj
— Notoriety Sports Network (@notorietysports) October 12, 2021
10.
Jon Gruden when he becomes head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2 months pic.twitter.com/628aTL7uGe
— the 30 Year Old Zoomer (@drone_jock) October 12, 2021
11.
Urban Meyer and Jon Gruden battling it out in the pac-12 after dark next year
— kb (@karinasophia12) October 12, 2021
12.
13.
Dan Snyder when he sees Jon Gruden’s back on the market: pic.twitter.com/Daz4IYkGJe
— TPS (@TotalProSports) October 12, 2021
14.
Urban Meyer watching this Jon Gruden situation. pic.twitter.com/CNPEW15oEW
— Erik Miller (@_Happy_Gilmore) October 12, 2021
15.
Gruden walking into Mark Davis office pic.twitter.com/KSwZtlctDL
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 12, 2021
16.
Dave Chappelle told y’all https://t.co/n2f0Js9vYt
— Hokage Tone (@BOWt_loc152) October 12, 2021
17.
Dave Chappelle looking at the whole Jon Gruden situation pic.twitter.com/ItKpa2VQnf
— Terhide (@Terhiide) October 12, 2021
18.
19.
Cancel culture taking Jon Gruden instead of Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/970qyPdXVG
— ovecandlecompany.com (@JamesisNaked) October 12, 2021
