signed a max deal with the Boston Celtics to the tune of $141 million over four years and was thought to be a cornerstone player for the franchise. Now, Walker has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston will see the return of a player they initially lost to free agency during Walker’s signing.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story via sources that Walker will be traded along with Boston’s 2021 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round draft pack in exchange for former Boston big man Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

With two years left in his deal, Walker will be an expensive addition to the Thunder but, when healthy, he’s one of the best backcourt players in the league with a career average of 19 points to go along with five assists. Walker’s last season wasn’t one of his best, however, as he battled issues with his knees which caused him to miss 29 games. At 31, it should be assumed that Walker still has plenty left in the tank and could give the young Thunder a boost, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the other side.

Horford, now 35, was also hobbled by injuries and has just over $53 million left on his contract. If his health improves, Horford is a capable scorer in the four or five positions but age might be a concern although his favorable contract gives Boston some leverage in the free agency market. In Brown, the Celtics get a young big man that could add the necessary size and defense for the team.

NBA Twitter definitely had their thoughts about the massive trade, and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Kemba Walker Traded From Boston Celtics To Oklahoma City Thunder, #NBATwitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com