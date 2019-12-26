Lizzo Clapsback At Nontenured Professor Who Says She’s Popular ‘Cause She’s Obese

Another day, another moment for an irrelevant man to get attention by attacking Lizzo for her weight . This time around is Dr. Boyce Watkins.

Exactly who?

For those who are not familiar with Watkins, he teaches Black folks financial freedom and wealth by advising us to not get lattes at Starbucks and not spend on our money on Jordans. He’s also been a college professor for decades who has yet to be offered a tenured position, which might be a result of him writing an essay that Black grandmothers that stayed with their physically abusive husbands were heroes in our community for keeping Black families together.

But most importantly, he’s that dude that calls Black women who date white men “bed wenches,” alludes that Tiffany Haddish is a coon because she doesn’t subscribe to his version of Black feminity and accused Gayle King of selling out a Black man for money for that contentious 2019 interview with R. Kelly.

So it should come as no surprise that somehow Lizzo got caught in his sexist crosshairs. Earlier this week, he texted that the only reason that Lizzo, who has more Grammy nominations than any other artist this year, is popular is that she’s obese.

“#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease,” he wrote with his own sausage fingers.

#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease pic.twitter.com/75TY8jJRIX — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) December 20, 2019

Of course, he has nothing to say about Black male celebs that are obese, but go awf, Sir. Now, of course, Lizzo caught wind of this nonsense and clapped all the way back.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

As I’ve said before, people need to leave Lizzo alone.

That, and just keep it real and admit they just hate fat Black women and keep it pushing. Because whether you rock with Lizzo’s music or not (I’m meh on it), you cannot deny that Lizzo is a fresh of breath air and every time she takes the stage or stuns on the red carpet, she is inspiring other plus-sized women to live in and love their own skin. Most importantly, Lizzo is pure joy and is unapologetically big and Black, which clearly burns some of y’all up because we’ve been taught that beautiful women like Lizzo should shrink themselves, hide from the world and flat out be miserable.

Honestly, there isn’t anything wrong with people turning on the TV and seeing themselves in her, obesity epidemic or not.

Of course, other folks, myself included, had words for Watkins and dragged what little hairline he has straight off his shiny scalp:

