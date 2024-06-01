June is Black Music Month and NPC has announced who will be featured on Tiny Desk this month. And this year’s lineup looks like it will be iconic celebrating black women in music featuring; Chaka Khan, SWV, Kierra Sheard, Flo Milli, Meshell Ndegeocello, Tierra Wack, Brittney Spencer, Lakecia Benjamin, and Tems.
We’re dropping nine #tinydeskconcerts from Black women artists— from veterans who’ve paved the way for what we hear today in Black music, to those who are carving out their own paths.
While we wait for these mic-drop performances, let’s run through the songs each artist better perform during their Tiny Desk set.
The post NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists appeared first on Black America Web.
NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. NPR’s Tiny Desk Announcement
2. Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman
Now this one was hard because Chaka has so many songs we want to hear but we gotta hear “I’m Every Woman”
3. SWV “Rain”
SWV is gonna come with the hits but we gotta hear them perform “Rain”
4. Kierra Sheard “It Keeps Happening”
“It Keeps Happening” is so inspiring by Kierra Sheard this song would needs to be on her Tiny Desk playlist.
5. Flo Milli “Never Lose Me”
Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” has a smooth, raw, and edgy sound that would be perfect for her performance.
6. Meshell Ndegeocello ‘Outside Your Door’
‘Outside Your Door’ is a classic from Meshell Ndegeocello
7. Tierra Whack “Stand Up”
“Stand Up” by Tierra Whack has a groove to it, that would sound so good live on Tiny Desk.
8. Brittney Spencer “Bigger Than The Song”
Brittney’s voice is so powerful on “Bigger Than The Song” where she gives a nod to some of her idols in the music industry so what better setting than Tiny Desk to perform this song live.
9. Lakecia Benjamin “Trane”
Lakecia is an amazing musician and “Trane” would be a riveting performance to her Tiny Desk set.
10. Tems “Free Mind”
Do we even have to explain why… this song is just iconic