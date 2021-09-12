LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are officially underway and all of our favorite celebrities are hitting the red carpet to celebrate one of the biggest nights in pop culture. Held at the Barclay’s Center in New York City, every year the MTV VMAs promises to be even better than the last. As each celeb walks the carpet ahead of the big show, all we can think about is how incredible the fashion is, how stunning the hairstyles are and how flawless the makeup looks on everyone’s skin! From Chloe x Halle to Tinashe to Saweetie and everyone in between, here are our favorite red carpet looks for one of pop culture’s biggest nights.

Our Favorite Fashion Looks From The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tinashe Source:Getty Tinashe attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards showing off her super toned abs and we’re here for it! The singer wore a black leather bra top and orange leather pants that tied up in the front. She wore her hair while and free in a crinkled look with various ponytails and boxed parts throughout.

2. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X stepped onto the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet wearing a custom purple Versace, cold-shoulder look that featured a long train. He paired the ensemble with matching purple boots and wore his hair in a mullet look, a style that’s growing in popularity among some of our favorite celebs.

3. Doja Cat Source:Getty Doja Cat arrived on the red carpet wearing a Vivienne Westwood look straight off the runway from 2019 fashion week. Her purple and black hair matched the colors in her ensemble, as she wore her crimped locs in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

4. Saweetie Source:Getty Saweetie looked stunning in an exclusive silver Valentino gown. The dress featured a tight high slit that revealed her strappy, silver Jessica Rich shoes. She wore her platinum blonde locs in an old Hollywood glam style with big curls that were parted over to one side.

5. Chloe Bailey Source:Getty Chloe Bailey looked gorgeous in a platinum silver, bubble-like Marni dress that was straight from this year’s Fashion Week. Styled by Zerina Akers, the singer wore black platform heels and switched her signature dark locs to a golden blonde color for the night’s festivities.

6. Halle Bailey Source:Getty Halle Bailey turned heads in a super sexy, all-white, cut-out, floor-length Monot gown. She paired the all-white look with dangling silver earrings and kept her makeup simple and natural-looking.

7. Simone Biles Source:Getty Gymnast Simone Biles attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a blush pink, one shoulder, floor-length gown. She wore her hair parted down the middle and was all smiles on the carpet as she looked like something out of a fairytale.