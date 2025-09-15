Listen Live
President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

Published on September 15, 2025

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


President Trump shared some thoughts on the NFL’s new kickoff rule, which he called “ridiculous looking” and “Sissy football”.

According to Newsweek, “The dynamic kickoff rule moved touchbacks to the 35-yard line instead of the 30. It is intended to increase the rate of kickoff returns and reduce the rate of injuries.”

It looks like Trump’s rant started after a botched kickoff on Sunday, which led to a touchdown by the Pittsburgh Steelers when a Seattle Seahawks player touched the ball. The Steelers would win the game 31-17.

“The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous-looking new Kickoff Rule,” Trump posted to his Truth Social platform on Monday.

“How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like [hell],” he continues. 

“The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. ‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to ‘roll back’ the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!”

The NFL became frustrated with kickers consistently sending the ball into the end zone, allowing returners to simply take a knee for a touchback, which placed the ball on the 20-yard line for the receiving team.

Too many touchbacks was creating boring football. The experimental kickoff was put in place for 2024 and led to kickoff returns increasing from a record low of 21.8 percent to 32.8 percent last season. The new kickoff also reduces the rate of player injuries.

“The rule made kickoffs more like scrimmage plays by placing the coverage players and blockers close together to eliminate the high-speed collisions that had contributed to so many injuries on the play,” Newsweek reports.

Concussions have also dropped during what was dubbed the NFL’s most dangerous play by some 43 percent.

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s latest thoughts on the NFL below.

