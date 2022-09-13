The Celebrities Showed Up And Showed Out For The Vogue World Fashion Show

On Monday night, some of the biggest stars of the fashion and entertainment world descended upon the Meat Packing district in New York City to attend the Vogue fashion showcase during New York Fashion Week. The star-studded event was thrown in honor of the revered magazine’s 130th anniversary of Vogue World – a live runway show and fashion experience. This year, the runway extravaganza highlighted Vogue’s favorite fall 2022 collections from the best of the best in high fashion, like Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, and more.
The street fair-themed showcase ushered in a slew of A-listers from across the music, fashion, and beauty sectors. Doja Cat, Lori Harvey, Serena Williams, and Lil Nas X were some of the big stars who broke out their best attire for the legendary event.
During the showcase, Erykah Badu surprised the audience when she popped onto the runway wearing a red oversized plaid blazer and a matching pair of parachute pants. Donning a gigantic rusted pendant and a tall wide-brimmed hat, the soul queen showed off her best strut down the catwalk as the crowd watched in awe. The star also wore a tan shirt that featured tassels along the seams that swayed from side to side as she walked effortlessly down the runway.
Here’s a video of Ms. Badu in action! And we must say she was eating the runway up!
Let’s take a look at a few more highlights from the big event.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X attended the Vogue World fashion show wearing a cropped knitted tank top and shimmering silver pants. The star dazzled up the look with white shoes and long flowing box braids.
During the showcase, the rapper sat in the front row and schmoozed with “Morbius” actor Jared Leto.
Lori Harvey
It girl Lori Hatry sizzled at the event in a structured white bustier top and a multi-colored feathered skirt.
Latto
Latto attended the Vogue World fashion showcase wearing a dazzling tri-colored satin mini dress with green embroidered fur. The “Big Energy” hitmaker jazzed up the look with a yellow tweed blazer and a white clutch.
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer stunned in a white lacey floral long-sleeve mini dress paired with white leggings.
LaLa Anthony
Lala Anthony stunned in a plunging V-neck orange blazer with matching pants and kitten heels. The former MTV personality paired the fun look with a small orange handbag and a long sleek flowing ponytail.
Kanye West
Kanye West was photographed leaving the event wearing his signature black leather jacket and brown military boots. The rapper wore matching leather pants and a brown hoodie with a futuristic look.
Hannah Bronfman
HBFIT founder and social media influencer Hannah Bronfman turned heads in a custom purple suit.
Laura Harrier
Hollywood star Laura Harrier shut down the fashion showcase in a long golden shimmering trench coat and knee-high boots.
Christian Combs
Christian Combs ate the Vogue World fashion showcase up in a black sweater vest and a pair of grey slacks. The rapper added some pizazz to the outfit with a layered chain statement necklace.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat showed up and showed out at the event in a long white industrial coat paired with a white asymmetric skirt and matching crop top. The star rocked fun body paint on her face like a true “Alien Superstar.”